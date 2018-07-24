Perpetual Ltd Has $492,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total value of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy opened at $106.28 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.99 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.65.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

