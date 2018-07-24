Perpetual Ltd Buys New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 131.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 328.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 105.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy opened at $45.28 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $142,809.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

