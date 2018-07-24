PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1292 per share on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 69.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PermRock Royalty Trust to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

PRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $106,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.