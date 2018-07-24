Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 41,720 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 41,720 shares during the quarter. Anadarko Petroleum accounts for 1.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $38,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum traded up $1.30, hitting $72.36, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,823. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.16.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

