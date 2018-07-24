Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $19.03 Million Position in Cavium Inc (CAVM)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,018 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cavium were worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Cavium by 94.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cavium during the second quarter worth $210,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Cavium during the first quarter worth $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cavium during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cavium during the first quarter worth $409,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavium alerts:

CAVM remained flat at $$86.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. Cavium Inc has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Cavium had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $230.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cavium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavium from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor processors for intelligent and secure networks in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage, and security applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.