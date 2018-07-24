PepsiCo (PEP) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Cfra set a $129.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.71.

PepsiCo traded down $0.39, reaching $114.00, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 78,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. PepsiCo has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 168,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

