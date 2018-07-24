Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.97 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PUB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,207. The firm has a market cap of $670.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $62,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,505.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $69,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $847,009. Corporate insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

