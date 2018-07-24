Pentair (PNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pentair opened at $43.85 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Pentair has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

In other Pentair news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $43,420.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $73,934,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

