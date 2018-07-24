Pendal Group Ltd Takes $737,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 147.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,645.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $48,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $4,087,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,641 shares of company stock worth $12,097,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $195.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality.

