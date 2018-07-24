Pendal Group Ltd Invests $907,000 in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.06% of Mammoth Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 343.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 4,914.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 2,764,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $105,074,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mammoth Energy Services from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Mammoth Energy Services from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Mammoth Energy Services from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mammoth Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services opened at $37.30 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.42). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $494.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 559.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

