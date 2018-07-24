Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Mosaic Co (MOS)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 296.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.0% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, Director Robert L. Lumpkins purchased 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,336.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,797.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOS opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

