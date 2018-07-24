Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $790,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,739 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,567,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,843 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 575.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,205,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,361 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,922,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,777 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $142,467,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,939,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.97.

PG opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other news, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $149,130.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,199.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $410,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,938 shares of company stock worth $1,604,483 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

