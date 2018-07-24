Peerplays (PPY) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.30 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Peerplays has a total market cap of $16.30 million and $1,374.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00044671 BTC on major exchanges including RuDEX, Livecoin and BitShares Asset Exchange. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003640 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00410715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00147747 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023423 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000868 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,543,896 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,986 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BitShares Asset Exchange and RuDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.