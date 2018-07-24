PCSB Financial (PCSB) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCSB. ValuEngine cut shares of PCSB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PCSB Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

PCSB opened at $20.15 on Friday. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $366.03 million, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.67.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Scott Nogles acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 667,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the first quarter worth about $11,888,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

