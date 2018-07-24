Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PTEN. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Societe Generale lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Cowen upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.31.

PTEN stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.18. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.39 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 165.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 205,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

