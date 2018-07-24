Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Patterson Companies opened at $24.27 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rand Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

