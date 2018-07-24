Park National (PRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Park National had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $87.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million.

PRK stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.20. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,916. Park National has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $119.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

