Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Shares Down 0.1%

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.06 and last traded at $46.75. 79,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,589,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.20 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $427.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 36.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

