Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Position Reduced by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver makes up about 2.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned 0.14% of Pan American Silver worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,117,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,601,000 after buying an additional 255,595 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,531,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after buying an additional 158,218 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 868,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 107,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 404,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 51,330 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $206.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.73 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

