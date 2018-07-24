Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,934 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,445,000 after buying an additional 12,183,218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 29,164.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,481,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,878,000 after buying an additional 11,442,753 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,583,000 after buying an additional 8,563,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,162,000 after buying an additional 7,534,957 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,539,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,395,000 after buying an additional 7,161,892 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $4,764,555.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,288 shares of company stock worth $23,832,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer opened at $37.21 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.32.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.