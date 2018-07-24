Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 20.82%.

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp opened at $9.85 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

PMBC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Warren T. Finley sold 6,505 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $62,382.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,401.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Md Thomas sold 8,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $77,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,684 shares in the company, valued at $998,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,505 shares of company stock worth $159,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

