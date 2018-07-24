Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 91.11% and a negative net margin of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California opened at $3.79 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $494.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACB. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

