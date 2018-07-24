Oshkosh (OSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Oshkosh has set its FY18 guidance at $5.40-5.85 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $67.75 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Oshkosh to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

In related news, VP Marek W. May sold 7,180 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $568,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

