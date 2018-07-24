ORIX (IX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about ORIX (NYSE:IX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ORIX earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.3665588854703 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ORIX opened at $82.99 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. ORIX has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ORIX Corporation provides financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses. The Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing activities; lease and rental of precision measuring, information technology related, and medical equipment; and the sale of software packages, as well as the provision of technical support, equipment calibration, and asset management services.

