OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Position Lifted by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 62.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,695,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 759,958 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 95,559 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 965,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 79,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 757,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OSUR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. 405,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,951. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.63. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens downgraded OraSure Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.