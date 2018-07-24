Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 702,880 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,969,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 59,814 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 595,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,258,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in Oracle by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of ORCL opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $2,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,459.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,164,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,758,422 shares of company stock valued at $126,104,582. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

