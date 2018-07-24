OPKO Health (OPK) Trading Down 6.4%

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.58. 8,942,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 5,421,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several research firms have commented on OPK. ValuEngine upgraded OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.70.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.90 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 55,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $165,562.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,176,163.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Scott Fishel bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 631,921 shares of company stock worth $2,413,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 78,477 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $8,873,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,178,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,216 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,128,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 165,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 224,392 shares in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

