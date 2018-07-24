ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Sold by Visionary Asset Management Inc.

Visionary Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 1.1% of Visionary Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Visionary Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,300. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

