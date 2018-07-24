ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,125 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ONEOK worth $66,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12,150.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $138,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $148,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 73.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

ONEOK opened at $70.15 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

