ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

OKE traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,300. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 60,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ONEOK by 203.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 300,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 201,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

