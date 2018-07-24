Oncobiologics Inc (ONS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oncobiologics Inc (NASDAQ:ONS) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Oncobiologics an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Oncobiologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Oncobiologics traded down $0.04, hitting $0.86, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,855. Oncobiologics has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

About Oncobiologics

Oncobiologics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing complex biosimilar therapeutics in immunology and oncology disease areas. Its advanced product candidate is ONS-3010, an adalimumab biosimilar that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, which targets the tumor necrosis factor alpha.

