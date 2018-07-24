Oncobiologics Inc (ONS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oncobiologics Inc (NASDAQ:ONS) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Zacks has also assigned Oncobiologics an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Oncobiologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.
About Oncobiologics
Oncobiologics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing complex biosimilar therapeutics in immunology and oncology disease areas. Its advanced product candidate is ONS-3010, an adalimumab biosimilar that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, which targets the tumor necrosis factor alpha.
