On Track Innovations (OTIV) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.20

Media headlines about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.6171052150635 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ OTIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. 136,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,870. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.57. On Track Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. analysts predict that On Track Innovations will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of On Track Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. On Track Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

