Omeros (OMER) Given “Reduce” Rating at MED

MED reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 target price on Omeros and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Omeros from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Omeros has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $25.20.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was down 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael A. Jacobsen sold 23,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $566,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $91,869.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.