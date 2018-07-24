OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Purchases Shares of 1,800 EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 86,599 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 82,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,640,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $128.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 7th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.07%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,324,865.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,936,242.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total value of $103,070.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,714 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $130.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.24.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

