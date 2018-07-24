OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires 750 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,489,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 101,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 379.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 76,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.75. 19,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,466. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $150.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

