Old National Bancorp (ONB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONB. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.90 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $855,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $855,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,358,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,688,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 422.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

