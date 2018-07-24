Old National Bancorp (ONB) Announces Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of Old National Bancorp opened at $20.20 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $855,540.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Boenning Scattergood set a $20.00 price objective on Old National Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Hilliard Lyons lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

