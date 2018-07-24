Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $451.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.82 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Capital Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group opened at $42.20 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. Oaktree Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, insider Todd E. Molz sold 16,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $673,850.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry W. Keele sold 21,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $843,810.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,034.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,931 shares of company stock worth $161,816 and have sold 55,082 shares worth $2,224,702.

OAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

