Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.
Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $451.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.82 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Capital Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Oaktree Capital Group opened at $42.20 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. Oaktree Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.
OAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.
About Oaktree Capital Group
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.
