Oakbrook Investments LLC Takes $481,000 Position in Macy’s Inc (M)

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10,087.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 78.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $199,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $215,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Macy’s from $17.41 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Macy’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.71 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

