Oakbrook Investments LLC Decreases Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $743,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,514.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $209,498.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,188.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,470 shares of company stock worth $3,775,754 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

FLIR stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.91.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

