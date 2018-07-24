NXT-ID (NXTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,436,736 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 1,104,656 shares.The stock last traded at $1.89 and had previously closed at $1.76.

NXTD has been the subject of several research reports. EuroPacific Canada began coverage on shares of NXT-ID in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NXT-ID in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NXT-ID stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of NXT-ID as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXT-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

