Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NXJ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 34.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 93,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 931,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl opened at $13.03 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and New Jersey income taxes by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

