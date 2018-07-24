Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NAZ) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd earned a coverage optimism score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 47.325394944098 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd traded down $0.03, hitting $12.62, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,813. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $15.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th.

