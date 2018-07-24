NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NutriSystem were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NutriSystem by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,734,000 after acquiring an additional 252,143 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NutriSystem by 26.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,138,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after acquiring an additional 237,914 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in NutriSystem by 1,457.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NutriSystem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in NutriSystem by 11.6% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 406,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRI shares. Lake Street Capital set a $48.00 price target on NutriSystem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on NutriSystem from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on NutriSystem from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,695.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRI stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. NutriSystem Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI).

Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.