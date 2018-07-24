Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Centaur Media (CAU)

Centaur Media (LON:CAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Centaur Media in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of Centaur Media opened at GBX 45 ($0.60) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Centaur Media has a 12-month low of GBX 35.50 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 57 ($0.75).

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marketing, Financial Services, Professional, and Home Interest. The Marketing segment offers editorial content, digital products, insight, and analysis services to marketing and creative professions.

