Nuls Price Hits $2.48 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

Nuls (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Nuls token can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00030244 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, Kucoin and OKEx. Nuls has a market cap of $99.36 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Nuls was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nuls has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003626 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00406478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00145325 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022986 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013324 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000856 BTC.

About Nuls

Nuls launched on September 1st, 2017. Nuls’ total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nuls is steemit.com/@nuls . The Reddit community for Nuls is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nuls’ official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuls is nuls.io

Nuls Token Trading

Nuls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Binance, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z, QBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuls should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuls using one of the exchanges listed above.

