Nuance Communications (NUAN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Nuance Communications opened at $15.48 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $518.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,077.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,267,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,349 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,609,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,597,000 after acquiring an additional 243,866 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,579,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,208,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 2,391,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,668,000 after acquiring an additional 457,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

