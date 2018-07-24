NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYLD) and Fortis (FTS) Head-To-Head Analysis

NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE: NYLD) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NRG Yield Inc Class C and Fortis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Yield Inc Class C $1.01 billion 3.31 -$8.00 million $0.81 22.22 Fortis $6.40 billion 2.14 $792.99 million $1.95 16.52

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than NRG Yield Inc Class C. Fortis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRG Yield Inc Class C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NRG Yield Inc Class C pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. NRG Yield Inc Class C pays out 153.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fortis pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Yield Inc Class C and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Yield Inc Class C 0.30% 4.10% 1.09% Fortis 12.06% 6.92% 2.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of NRG Yield Inc Class C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NRG Yield Inc Class C shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NRG Yield Inc Class C has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NRG Yield Inc Class C and Fortis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Yield Inc Class C 0 3 2 0 2.40 Fortis 0 2 3 0 2.60

NRG Yield Inc Class C presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Fortis has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.34%. Given Fortis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortis is more favorable than NRG Yield Inc Class C.

Summary

Fortis beats NRG Yield Inc Class C on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Yield Inc Class C

NRG Yield, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. NRG Yield, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,008,000 customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 556,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 266,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 80,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 66,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 44,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates transmission and distribution lines; and natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

