NorthWestern (NWE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded NorthWestern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “$58.28” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of NorthWestern opened at $58.87 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.20. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $261.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.14 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $484,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 65.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 356,191 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at $19,075,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NorthWestern by 2,336.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 258,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 247,614 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,544,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,886,000 after buying an additional 230,085 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 95.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 201,565 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

