Northern Trust Corp Sells 767 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 823.2% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $188.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.3824 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.